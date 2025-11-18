IVYBRIDGE Cricket Club have snapped up South African under-19 all-rounder Mickey Copeland for their first crack at Tolchards DCL A Division cricket in 2026.
Outgoing skipper Josh Zimmerman led Ivybridge to promotion from the B Division last season after three successful summers in charge. He had previously won promotion from the C Division West.
Ivybridge, who joined the Devon League in 1980 when a new third tier was created, have never operated higher than the B Division before.
All-rounder Adam Huxtable is returning to the captaincy role he previously held between 2020-2022. The new season cannot come round soon enough for him.
“We are looking forward to the challenge of A division cricket,” said Huxtable. “We have a young, talented squad and I’m really looking forward to seeing them thrive in a new division.”
Huxtable’s first job was to find a replacement for 2025 pro Tinashe Muchawaya, who left the club by mutual consent with three games to go.
Copeland, who is 23, appeared for South Africa under-19s between 2019-2022. He featured in the 2002 Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies.
Boland gave Copeland his First-Class debut in 2021. He switched to Border in 2025. To date he has made 17 First-Class appearances, scoring 542 runs and taking 16 wickets with his off-spin bowling.
Copeland is no stranger to UK conditions having spent the past two seasons playing league cricket here.
Cherry Tree, who play in one of the many Lancashire Leagues, engaged him in 2024. He averaged 25.94 with the bat in 18 league and cup fixtures and took 36 wickets at less than 18 runs each.
Copeland then returned last year, scoring nearly 500 runs and taking 35 wickets for North Down CC in County Down.
Zimmerman may have stepped aside as captain, but he intends to carry on playing: “I will still be there as a player, giving my all for this incredible club for years to come.”
