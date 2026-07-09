PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY
Millbrook AFC 0, Ivybridge Town 5
IVYBRIDGE Town enjoyed an impressive 5-0 win away to Millbrook AFC in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday evening (July 8) as they continued their preparations for the new Western League campaign.
They took a comfortable 3-0 interval lead and added two more goals in the second half.
Connor McAuley scored twice for Ivybridge and also on target were Josh Johnson, Owen Howard and George Soper.
Ivybridge joint manager Brad Gargett said: “It was a good work out and I was pleased with our finishing.”
The only downside for Ivybridge was an injury to Jack Rider, a youngster who has progressed from the club’s under-18 side, who suffered a knock on the knee.
Although Ivybridge travelled to Millbrook with a squad of around 17 or 18 players, Gargett said there were still half a dozen players unavailable for various reasons, including injury, work and holidays.
Next up for Ivybridge is due to be a home match against Callington Town on Saturday (July 11), but it is uncertain where it will be played.
Gargett says: “Our home pitch at Erme Valley is not ready, which is disappointing. We have made enquiries about alternative venues and are waiting for some news.”
Other pre-season friendlies for Ivybridge are away to Willand Rovers on Tuesday, July 14 (7.30 pm), home to Elburton Villa on Saturday, July 18 (3pm) and home to Teignmouth AFC on Monday, July 20 (7.30pm).
Ivybridge begin their Jewson Western League fixtures with a visit to Portishead Town on Saturday, July 25 and their first home league match is against Brixham AFC at Erme Valley on Tuesday, July 28.
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