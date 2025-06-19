BEN Washam and Brad Gargett’s tenure as Ivybridge Town 1st XI managers is truly underway with the first two new arrivals now finalised.
Speaking to the South Hams Gazette, Washam teased that, “We’ve got some quality players coming in, some coming with us from Dobwalls who I really rate so it’s looking good.”
The pairing in question both join the Ivies from Dobwalls AFC of the SW Peninsula League Premier West, at opposite ends of the pitch.
It began with the club announcing “the signing of highly rated young defender Joe Cook” on June 17 and later that day, striker Josh Johnson followed suit.
Starting with Cook and in the words of the Town, “Joe is a strong and composed presence at the back, known for his ability in both boxes and his mature performances despite his age.”
Gargett commented, "Joe is a fantastic addition for us. He’s a talented young defender with great potential, and we’re excited to see him develop further at Ivybridge."
As per the Peninsula League website, Cook played 26 times for Dobwalls last season, 24 of which were starts and he scored six times from defence. One supporter on social media labelled him as a “seriously good, young, centre-half”.
Johnson on the other hand, featured in every single league game and only one of those was a substitute appearance. He struck 14 goals, the most of any player in a Dobwalls shirt and the eighth-highest tally in the entire division.
Washam spoke very highly of this familiar face: “We’re thrilled to get this one over the line. There was a lot of interest in Josh, and rightly so — he’s a real talent. He’s hardworking, clinical in front of goal, and will be a great addition to the team."
Ivybridge are now on their way to replacing the 12 players who departed Erme Valley, one of whom, the young and promising Rio Daly, has just been snapped up by fellow Western League side St. Blazey.
