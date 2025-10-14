THERE are three adult competitions offered by the FA in the county and in the recent past, the Premier Cup has proved to be a step too far for South Devon Football League Premier Division teams, reports Alastair Muirden.
This season however, the league has a few teams that could challenge for the highest knockout honour and those are the teams that have ambition to move into the football pyramid.
Safely through to round three are, Newton Abbot 66, who have now knocked out two Devon League teams, Ilsington Villa, Lakeside Athletic, Newton Abbot Spurs 2nds and East Allington Utd.
The Senior Cup is for teams in Division One and Two and in recent years has been dominated by SDFL teams, mainly by teams moving into the competition from other leagues.
Safely through to round three are, Barton Athletic, Beesands Rovers, Newton Abbot Spurs 3rds, Mount Gould, Signal Box, Buckland Athletic, WBB, Drake FC and Bovey Tracey. The SDFL family also wish Paignton Villa’s Tom Meyer all the best, Tom broke his leg at Tipton St John- at the time Villa were 3-nil up when the referee abandoned the fixture.
The Intermediate Cup is for teams in Division Three and Four and the SDFL has a few teams that could go all the way this season.
Safely through to round three are, Liverton Utd 2nds, Kingsteignton Athletic 2nds, Ipplepen Athletic, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nds and Kingskerswell.
Looking at the teams that are progressing in these knockout competitions, this could be the best opportunity in some time for an SDFL treble in the county cups.
On a week where the county cups took preference over league fixtures it is an opportune moment to not only update the race for the golden boot in each division but to announce that the league management team have expanded their numbers by appointing three independent referees into key roles on the committee. The roles of treasurer, discipline officer and vice chairman have taken immediate effect as the SDFL continues to grow.
In the Premier Division, former Newton Abbot Spurs star Callum Noyce is leading the way having scored nine goals already for Ilsington Villa. This includes a hat-trick away at Paignton Saints and four of the eight Ilsington goals against Waldon Athletic.
Villa are one of those to have won in the cup this weekend and ironically, Noyce wasn’t amongst the goals, Daniel Langford netting all five instead.
On Noyce’s coattails in the top-flight is Lakeside Athletic’s JJ Honeywell, with seven, who is then followed by a trio of players on five.
Eight is the leading number in Division One courtesy of Mount Gould’s Ray Spear. His teammate Bentley Alcantara is one behind on seven with that pair have scored 15 of the frontrunner’s 18 goals between them.
Bovey Tracey’s Alistair Chuchup is in third with five.
The top scorer in all of the SDFL plies his trade in Division Two, Lee Grimshaw having struck 11 times already for Ashburton. Close behind him are Louis George of Drake FC, on 10, and Harbertonford’s George Gordon, with eight.
Oliver Critchloe is out in front in Division Three with nine goals and not far behind the Kingskerswell man are Templar Way’s Chris Bennett (seven) and Liverton United 2nds’ Simon Ross (six)
Division Four is perhaps the tightest with Alex Esson on seven and then three players just one further back. They are Jack Salmon (Chudleigh Athletic 2nds), Adam Daymond (Bere Alston Utd) and Lewis Reeman (Brixham Town 2nds).
Looking ahead now and the Premier Division games to watch this week contribute to a super Saturday with important games at the top and the bottom.
Two massive games at the bottom that may give an indication of who is facing a long season, Waldon Athletic welcome Chudleigh Athletic to Windmill Hill and Buckfastleigh Rangers face a Totnes and Dartington side that need to be in the mood.
In the race to stay in contention at the top, Ilsington Villa and Plymouth True Blues go head to head in a don’t lose match and there is a Plymouth derby at Millenium Fields where Lakeside will not be looking forward to another tough Saturday when they play Windmill.
The final game in the top division is at Osbourne Park where Newton Abbot 66 will be looking to get back to winning ways in the league against yet to be defeated East Allington Utd.
In Division One, there will be a big crowd at JC Park for the visit of favourites Mount Gould and down in Loddiswell, Beesands Rovers will provide a big test for Bovey Tracey.
The big game in Division Two is at Ashburton where Ivybridge Town are the visitors and with both teams focused on getting into the promotion spots, it should be a good game.
In Division Three, Kingsteignton Ath 2nds host a Templar Way team trying to get their mojo back and Waldon Ath 2nds become the next team to look to take that record from Kingskerswell at Cricketfield Road.
All of these games start at 2.30pm, enjoy your grassroots football.
