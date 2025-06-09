IVYBRIDGE Town forward Ollie Aplin has left the club after one season at Erme Valley, heading back for Bovey Tracey.
Aplin made 35 appearances in the Western League, scoring four times. Perhaps his standout appearance in the green and white came back in August 2024, when he assisted twice and netted the other in a 3-0 win at Torpoint Athletic.
Former Ivybridge manager Wayne Gamble spoke very highly of the attacker, regularly musing that he ‘Led the line brilliantly.’
Aplin will now ply his trade at Mill Marsh Park under the stewardship of former Torquay United and Truro City player Ben Gerring.
Gerring had this to say on the signing: “Ollie needs no introduction to the local area and to the football club. I think I heard this was his fourth stint so it is a club he knows well and vice-versa.
“I believe that the phone hasn’t stopped ringing for him, even though we’ve announced him as a signed player, he’s getting offers for over double what we’re paying but he’s committed to us.
“Again, a non-stop runner, knows where the goal is and will guarantee you goals at this level, an excellent addition.”
Aplin was particularly lethal in his last season with the Moorlanders, 2023/24, striking 25 goals in 30 appearances and taking the SW Peninsula League top-scorer trophy home as a result.
If Gerring has this way then Aplin will be playing against Ivybridge sooner rather than later. “That’s the only message that I’ve got and I’m making it known that that is what we want to do, we want to win this league, the club want to be in the Western League and it’s on me to deliver that.”
Ivybridge announced their pre-season friendly slate with trips to Millbrook AFC (Tuesday, July 8), Callington (Friday 11), Wadebridge Town (Monday 14) and Tavistock AFC (Tuesday 22) all on the horizon.
