THE Jewson Western League has confirmed the full schedule and format for this season’s promotion play‑offs, with both the Premier Division and First Division set for an exciting finale as clubs compete for a place at the next step of the National League System.
In the First Division, the play‑off semi‑finals will take place across 21st and 22nd April, with the winners progressing to the First Division Play‑Off Final on Friday 25 April. The champions will be promoted automatically, while the play‑off winners will join them in moving up to Step 5, subject to meeting the FA’s ground grading requirements.
The Premier Division play‑offs will follow one week later. The semi‑finals are scheduled for Friday 25 April, with the Premier Division Play‑Off Final to be held on Friday 2 May. As with the First Division, the Premier Division champions secure automatic promotion, while the play‑off winners will earn the second promotion place.
In both divisions, the play‑off format consists of single‑match ties, with home advantage awarded to the clubs with the higher points‑per‑game (PPG) total from the regular season. The final will be hosted by the highest‑ranked finalist based on PPG.
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