JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 3 Street 1
THREE goals in an eight-minute spell towards the end of the first half enabled Ivybridge Town to return to winning ways with a 3-1 home victory over Street in the Jewson Western League on Saturday (Jan 10), writes Graham Hambly.
It was Ivybridge’s first home match since beating Shepton Mallet 2-0 at the end of November. Since then, the weather has restricted them to just three away matches – all ending in defeats.
Saturday’s game at Erme Valley was one of only three Premier Division fixtures to survive the recent storm.
Ivybridge joint manager Brad Gargett praised the work of the club’s ground staff in getting the game on, saying: “There was a lot of work on the pitch during the week.
“We were happy to get the game played and happy to get the win. I thought Street were a good solid team and they played some nice football. They gave us a good test.”
In fact, Street made the brighter start and took the lead after only 10 minutes with a cracking shot from Eli Collins.
But Ivybridge settled well to the task of getting back into the game and were rewarded in the 30th minute with an equaliser from leading scorer Kai Burrell with a well struck shot for his 13th goal of the season.
Ivybridge took the lead five minutes later with a close-range effort from Dan Tate. Then Burrell turned provider in the 38th minute with a right-wing corner that was headed in at the near post by Josh Johnson.
That completed the scoring with a determined second half display from Ivybridge to secure a well-earned victory.
Gargett admitted: “Street did well in the first 20 minutes and we were not good enough. But then we grew into the game.
“One of the things we talk about with this young group is that when we are not quite at it, we stay around the game and that is what we did. We then killed the game which is how good we can be. We had won the game at half time and we worked hard in the second half.”
It proved to be a solid defensive performance by Ivybridge with an impressive home debut at left back by Greg Eastman, a recent addition to the squad.
Credit was due to the back four while goalkeeper Jason Peters did well throughout, including a brilliant save from visiting substitute Shay Corrick in the closing stages.
Ivybridge and Helston are due to make their fourth attempt at resolving their Les Phillips League Cup second round tie at Helston on Tuesday evening (Jan 13). Three previous attempts – two at Ivybridge and one at Helston – have all been postponed because of the weather.
Talking of the weather and as previously mentioned, Ivybridge’s victory over Street was one of only three results to come in. Also enjoying home wins were Bradford Town and Clevedon Town, the former beating Newquay AFC 5-0 and the latter putting 11 unanswered goals beyond strugglers AFC ST Austell.
The next league fixture for Ivybridge will be a home match against Wellington on Saturday, January 24.
They then close out the month by welcoming Helston Athletic to Erme Valley on Saturday 31.
