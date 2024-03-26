The 2023-24 South Hams Short Mat Bowl season came to an end with the final of the Knock Out Cup and the presentation of the trophies at Stoke Fleming.
The final was a close affair between Slapton Swans and Dittisham, with each team winning on one of the two mats used.
With two points each the result was decided on which team had the most points overall across the two mat, with the Swans winning by a margin of two points - all of which were scored with the last bowl on the last end played.!
After the match there were presentations for the ‘Collyer Teams Trophy,’ also won by Slapton Swans, with Totnes Creameries Silver Tops runners up.
The Division 1 champions were Totnes Creameries Milk Churns. Division 2 champions were Stokenham.
The competitive season is now concluded, but all clubs continue to play looking forward to the new season in October 2024.