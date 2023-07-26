The annual Totnes 10k and fun run is back this Sunday, August 6. Following the River Dart into the Dartington Estate, the trail event, organised by Teignbridge Trotters running club, attracts runners from across Devon.
Race Director Bob Small said: “We’re looking forward to the big day, It’s a great atmosphere with the mass start a special sight.
“I hope runners will sign up and help support this local race, including the fabulous kids one-mile fun run just before the main race at 11am.”
Bob said they have an extensive prize list and bespoke medals for every finisher.
He added: “Since the Trotters took over staging the race, we have raised more than £25,000 for Totnes Caring, a local charity, who do a fantastic job supporting the elderly in Totnes.
“Our cakes, barbecue, and refreshments are always popular for supporters and runners alike.”
ABOVE: Starters at a former Totnes 10k