IVYBRIDGE RFC revived their South West Two play-off prospects with a 54-20 win over Wellington.
The Bridge were never going to lose on the Athletic Ground against a side that has been beaten in every game they have started all season. Team-raising issues prevented them going to Penzance & Newlyn.
Three defeats in a row – Crediton, Cullompton and Weston – cost Ivybridge the top five place that they needed for the play-offs.
This win wasn’t enough on its own to get back in the top five, but the gap is down to just two points with three games left to wipe it out.
Simon Atkinson, the Ivybridge coach, said despite the emphatic scoreline there are things to work on for midweek training, ahead of the trip to Wadebridge this Saturday.
“Lots of running rugby from us in attack, which was great to see,” said Atkinson.
“We had few lads in different positions, who all put a shift in surprisingly warm weather for once!
“A few defensive errors from us let Wellington get a couple in, but our defensive effort in the last ten minutes made sure they didn’t pick-up anything.
“Wadebridge away will be a challenge. We will need to turn up defensively, so will be looking at that this week.”
Three tries in the first half – two for Dan Gloyns and a third for scrum-half James Cantin – helped Ivybridge into a 21-13 interval lead. Charlie Teague converted all three.
Second-rower Gloyns completed a try hat-trick early in the second half. Tries followed for Marcus Prout, Cantin with two more for his treble, and Owen Alp. Teague popped over three more conversions.
Meanwhile, Ivybridge Vandals, the 2nd XV, had no game on the weekend and will return to action on the 21st when they host Exeter Saracens in the Counties Two Devon division.
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