IVYBRIDGE Vandals handed out a 63-24 hiding to Topsham 2d XV in their final game of the Devon One season.
While Ivybridge were pretty well at full-strength, Topsham had been seriously depleted by demands from the 1st XV to supply cover personnel for their promotion play-off against Brixham.
Ivybridge had a handful of 1st XV making up their numbers as they were short-handed for different reasons.
“It was fairly one-sided but was still a good game for about an hour, then the fitness of our first-team lads took over and we just ran a few in,” said Ivybridge coach Steve Atkinson.
The Vandals took full advantage to rack-up 10 tries, six of which were converted.
Matt Grieveson, Tom Hancocks and Tom Scoles all scored two tries each. Harrison Legge, Joe Owen, Owen Alp and James Cantin bagged a try each. Scoles (3) and Grieveson (3) shared out the kicks.
Although the league season is now over, second-bottom Ivybridge don’t know for certain whether they are staying up or going down alongside Dartmouth.
Said Atkinson: “Still unsure whether we’ll go down or not but it what it is. We’ll go again next year regardless with the lads we have available.”
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