DARTMOUTH RFC are not out of relegation danger just yet in Devon One following a 22-7 defeat at the hands of old rivals Tamar Saracens.
Dartmouth have been Sarries’ bogey team in recent seasons – and have had a habit of defeating them by just one score.
This time the boot was on the other foot as Sarries gained a win that moved them out of the bottom three. Dartmouth have replaced them.
The bottom end of the table remains tight, with just five points separating Sarries (31pts) from second-from-bottom Exmouth Quins (26). Between them are South Molton (also 31) and Dartmouth (30).
Dartmouth’s next two games – Exmouth at home, South Molton away – are going to be decisive.
Sarries led 19-0 at the break with Rob Hall kicking four penalties and Adam Coutts adding a converted try.
Sarries had gone 22-0 up thanks to a fifth Hall penalty before Dartmouth got on the board with a minute to go through Karl Caunter. Kieran Wells converted.
Meanwhile, it’s all over bar the commiserations for Ivybridge after they were beaten 50-35 at home by St Austell.
The Bridge have been teetering on the brink of relegation from South West One for a while and are as good as down after this latest loss.
Ivybridge need to find 15 points to get out of the bottom two – and need fellow strugglers Marlborough and Chew Valley to have three pointless games as well. It isn’t going to happen.
In a back-and-forth affair, the Ivy tries were scored by James Cantin (2), Adam Lilley (2) and Henry Trudgill with Matt Grieveson on kicking duties.
St Austell went more than two scores up with six minutes remaining when Archie Bees scored their final try. Matt Shepherd (3), Adam Powell, Bees, Dan Tyrell had already scored tries by then.
Ivybridge are at home to Marlborough this Saturday.