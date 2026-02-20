Today, Thursday, February 20, brings patchy rain in the morning, leading to drizzly spells by midday. Temperatures near 10°C are expected, with breezy gusts adding a fresh feel. Skies could turn clearer late in the evening, but those brief breaks in the cloud won’t last long. Clouds may shift, revealing occasional bursts of sunshine.
Tomorrow is likely to be wetter, featuring moderate rain most of the day. Temperatures about 10°C will keep conditions mild, though frequent showers may linger into the evening. Occasional heavier bursts are possible before gradually easing, creating an unsettled weather forecast. Winds could strengthen, briefly intensifying the damp feel.
This weekend starts with a mix of lingering showers and occasional sunny spells on Saturday. Temperatures near 11°C should offer relative warmth, though brief rain remains possible. Cloud cover might vary through the afternoon, so bright intervals could be spotted between patches of grey. Light changes in wind direction could influence fleeting drizzle.
Sunday continues the unsettled pattern, delivering more patchy rain and cloud. Temperatures about 10°C will maintain mild weather, but pockets of rain may accentuate that damp feeling. Drier periods could emerge later in the day, with some partial clearing overhead. Occasional gusts might roll in, keeping conditions unpredictable.
Monday looks sunnier, delivering clear skies and limited chance of rain. Temperatures near 12°C promise a pleasant boost, with gentle breezes across Ivybridge. Brighter conditions are forecast to extend into the afternoon, rounding out a varied stretch of daily weather. Early evening may hold steady warmth.
This article was automatically generated
