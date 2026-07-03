Warmth and sunshine dominate Ivybridge and the surrounding Devon countryside today, with a gentle breeze blowing in from the west. As the morning unfolds, the temperature will be near 22°C, feeling more like 19°C due to the light wind, making for a comfortable start to the day.
As the day builds towards its peak, the sunny conditions will persist, with minimal rain expected and a continued gentle breeze. This will make for ideal outdoor conditions, perfect for taking a stroll along the River Erme or exploring the nearby Dartmoor National Park.
Into the evening, the temperature will ease, dipping to a low of around 14°C, with the gentle breeze persisting. The minimal chance of rain will continue, ensuring a pleasant evening for those looking to enjoy the outdoors. With the UV outlook expected to be moderate, it's a good idea to pack some sun protection for any extended time outside.
Looking ahead to the overnight period, the temperature will continue to dip, reaching its lowest point just before dawn. The skies are expected to remain largely clear, setting the stage for another pleasant day tomorrow.