Today, Tuesday, March 24, will feel breezy with mostly overcast skies and the possibility of patchy rain, especially towards late afternoon. Temperatures near 10°C may greet the early afternoon before dipping to about 6°C tonight. Clouds could thin slightly overnight, but light showers remain possible in some spots, maintaining a damp feel.
Tomorrow turns chillier, with near 6°C at midday and a low about 3°C overnight. Rain is likely, and snow flurries could appear early on if conditions stay cold. Skies may brighten later, though gusty winds keep everything cooler. Local drizzle is also possible.
Expect partly cloudy weather on Thursday, with daytime temperatures near 8°C and mild breezes offering a modest reprieve. Nightfall sees about 3°C, but rain should remain scarce for the most part. Some sunny spells could emerge in the afternoon, giving a short break from recent damp conditions. Overall, it feels calmer.
Friday brings patchy rain and a small chance of drizzle, with highs near 10°C and lows about 6°C. Showers may persist, though overcast skies might lighten briefly. Winds stay moderate, so rainfall could come and go. Occasional breaks may reveal a glimpse of sunset. Short bursts of wind can occur.
This weekend settles to about 8°C during the day and near 3°C overnight, mixing occasional sun with scattered rain. Saturday might see a wetter spell by midday, likely easing afterwards. Sunday should stay fairly cool, with clouds and possible light showers. The days ahead promise varied conditions as the forecast evolves, especially in Ivybridge.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.