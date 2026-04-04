Today, Saturday, April 4, near Ivybridge, local weather brings clouds and patchy rain with breezy winds, as temperatures hover about 11°C. Light rain may persist into evening, with cloudy skies likely. Occasional sunny spells may break through, but wind gusts could make conditions feel slightly cooler overall.
Tomorrow stays wet with patchy rain and cool winds, as temperatures sit about 8°C. Some brighter interludes could show up, but showers are likely through late afternoon. A brisk breeze may make conditions feel chilly. Cloud cover might dominate, though occasional breaks could offer limited sunshine.
The new week begins bright on Monday, with sunshine and temperatures near 10°C. Dry skies are anticipated, offering calmer winds than recent days. Evening conditions remain mostly clear, hinting at a mild night. Some passing clouds may appear, but they won't disrupt the pleasant outlook.
Rain returns Tuesday as the day could bring patchy showers and mild breezes. Temperatures look to reach about 13°C, but damp conditions may stick around into the evening. Intervals of dryness are possible, though a few wet patches are likely to linger. Bouts of occasional sunshine could break through late in the day.
Midweek looks drier on Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 12°C. Morning fog or mist might appear early on, but expect brighter scenery by afternoon. Light winds maintain a calmer feel, rounding off a pleasant stretch of weather. Late evening remains mild, setting the stage for settled conditions overnight and a promising outlook for the next day.
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