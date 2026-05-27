This weekend begins on Saturday with mostly sunny weather. Daytime readings close to 19°C are likely, and skies seem fairly clear. Sunday looks a little different, as patchy rain could return and drizzle may appear in the afternoon. Temperatures hover around 17°C, remaining quite mild despite the showers. Occasional swirling winds may develop late Sunday, bringing brief gusts that could shift rain patterns. Otherwise, the general backdrop stays reasonably calm.