Thursday looks set for plenty of sun, with temperatures near 20°C giving a summery outlook. Rain chances remain low, keeping skies mostly clear. Light breezes may blow, but they shouldn't impact the comfortable feel. Similar conditions likely continue into the rest of the week. As this weekend nears, local weather forecasts predict continuing warmth and limited showers, ensuring consistent sunny spells. Forecasts remain subject to occasional minor fluctuations as conditions shift from day to day.