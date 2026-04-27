Today is Monday, April 27, bringing plenty of early sunshine and a small chance of afternoon rain. Conditions should stay mostly bright, with skies clearing again by evening. Temperatures about 16°C are likely during the warmer part of the day, ensuring a pleasant, mild start to this week.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain to Ivybridge, with occasional heavier spells arriving around midday. Some breaks in the cloud may appear later, offering brief drier interludes. Breezes could pick up, making it feel cooler at times. Temperatures near 12°C mean a fresher outlook for much of the day.
Wednesday might see scattered showers and periods of partial sunshine. Clouds could dominate at intervals, but occasional breaks should keep things brighter. Gustier breezes are possible, adding a slight chill. Temperatures about 13°C are expected, so conditions remain on the cooler side compared to earlier in the week.
Thursday may bring lingering drizzle and overcast skies. Occasional bursts of rain could surface through the afternoon, although some drier phases may appear. A moderate breeze could persist, maintaining a damp feel across the region. Temperatures near 13°C suggest a continued cool spell for the midweek stretch.
Friday looks considerably brighter with widespread sunshine throughout the day. Early cloud cover should clear, giving way to blue skies. Temperatures about 15°C grant a milder atmosphere, which may persist into this weekend. Lighter winds are expected, allowing a calmer end to the week’s unsettled conditions. Sunset hours should remain peaceful. Rain appears unlikely overnight, broadly maintaining a stable forecast.
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