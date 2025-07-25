Margaret Redfern has written a modern book about galls, giving life histories of many of them. One of the most amazing is about the discovery that many oak galls need two species of oak to carry out their life-cycle. The gall-wasps that eventually cause the oak tree to grow a marble gall do not begin their life cycle there. The tiny gall-wasps that burrow their way out of the marble galls in September are all females with fertile eggs. They have to find a Turkey oak, where they lay their eggs into the buds. The Turkey oak grows tiny galls around the eggs, where they remain through the winter. In spring the larvae develop inside the tiny galls and in May and June the second generation of gall-wasps emerge; they are a mixture of males and females. The gall-wasps mate and then