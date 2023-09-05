Cllr Ben Cooper, South Hams District Councillor for Dartmouth and East Dart, was at Warfleet on Sunday. He said: “Thanks to everyone who came and had a swim or paddle. We got 240 into the water today - the hard work starts now to get Warfleet Creek designated as a bathing site. I ran for councillor on a pledge to do what I could to help clean up the River Dart. That’s why I’ve been working with Friends of the River Dart, Dartmouth Town Council and Dart Harbour to get areas along the River Dart designated as bathing water. Big thanks to Dartmouth Town Cllrs Liz Moseley and Kim Sturgess, and volunteers Gail and Nicola who helped collect the names at Warfleet.”