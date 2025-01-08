My adventure came to its most northly point, when I saw a row of 8 cormorants sitting on a cliff edge between Forest Cove and the nameless beach that I was on. They looked so serene I did not want to disturb them. So I turned around and made my way back. Once back on Strete Gate beach, it was time for a swim in the crystal clear sea. Having swum every day for 2 weeks I had acclimatised to the cold, so with the water a balmy 11.6 degrees I felt right at home floating around in it. A few minutes is enough at this time of year, so I was soon out of the water and back into dry clothes.