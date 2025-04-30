Neuroscientists believe that there is something about nature that engages the brain in a way that’s very undemanding and effortless. We are attracted to particular features of the natural world, like the predominance of curved lines over straight lines, as in the shape of a hill or a meandering river. We are drawn to the colours of nature, and light and reflections on water. Our brains even respond to fractals, the repeated patterns found in nature, such as the branching of a tree, a fern leaf or the rivulets in an estuary.