This poses an enormous threat to our environment, as all the resources that goes into making that food is wasted and if the wasted food ends up in a landfill, then it is unable to decompose properly as there is little oxygen and sunlight, so it then in turn causes the food to release methane, which is a potent gas that has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide over the first 20 years after it reaches the atmosphere, and this is a huge contributor to climate change.