DEVON and Cornwall Police arrested close to 40,000 in 2024 as the force looks back at the year.
Wishing the approximate 1.8 million people that it services a Happy Yew year, the territorial police force responsible for the ceremonial counties of Devon and Cornwall released some facts and figures from 2024.
Officers attended more than 125,000 incidents, took over 300,000 999 calls and successfully found more than 9,000 people reported missing.
And Devon and Cornwall Police arrested 39,271 people.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: ‘Thank you to all our officers, staff, volunteers and four legged friends who have worked incredibly hard to keep our communities safe and will continue to do so, as we make our way into the new year.
‘Stay safe everybody!’
Special Constables put in more than 50,000 hours, with 4,644 duties being handled by volunteers.