The political landscape of Devon shifted on Friday, May 2, as results from the county council elections began to emerge.
Sixty seats across 58 council divisions were up for election in Devon. Two divisions, Exmouth and Broadclyst, elected two councillors each.
The Liberal Democrats won the largest number of seats, taking 27, but fell short of the 31-seat threshold (more than 50 per cent) required for overall control of the council.
Reform UK won 18 seats. The Conservative Party, which previously held overall control, ended election day with seven councillors. The Green Party secured six seats, with two going to independent candidates. The Labour Party failed to win any seats.
At Totnes Leisure Centre, as the Devon County Council election results began to take shape, it quickly became clear it was a strong showing for the Liberal Democrats across the South Hams.
Early declarations saw the party gain ground in several key wards.
Julian Brazil was among the first confirmed winners, taking the Kingsbridge seat for the Lib Dems. Shortly afterwards, Loise Wainwright secured Salcombe, also for the party, with 1,534 votes.
The Kingsbridge ward results showed Brazil polling 2,040 votes, with Goncalo De Sousa of Reform UK in second with 1,018. The Conservative Party’s Helena Penfold received 695 votes, Anna Presswell of the Green Party polled 254, and Labour’s Wayne Grills received 176 votes. Turnout in the ward was 38.76 per cent, with 4,187 ballot papers issued.
Elsewhere, Jacqi Hodson took the Totnes and Dartington seat for the Green Party with 2,350 votes, the first non-Lib Dem win of the day. The Liberal Democrats continued their momentum, with Dan Thomas winning South Brent and Yealmpton with 2,397 votes, and Victor Abbott securing Ivybridge with 1,210 votes.
By mid afternoon, Simon Rake had added another Liberal Democrat victory, winning Dartmouth and Marldon with 1,234 votes.
A buoyant mood took hold among Liberal Democrat supporters gathered at the count, with members posing for a group photo following their string of victories. The sense of confidence continued to build as party representatives awaited the remaining declarations due later in the afternoon.
Tony Carson, the Conservative Party candidate for Bickleigh and Wembury, secured his seat with 1,289 votes.
However, there was little in it between Mr Carson and Reform UK candidate Peter Gold, who received 1,258 votes out of the 3,682 ballots issued.
Despite not taking the seat for the Lib Dems, candidate Laurel Lawford secured an impressive 798 votes, placing her 469 votes ahead of Labour’s Denis Parsons, who received 329.
Those elected must now sign their acceptance of office before they can act as county councillors, but this typically happens quickly so they can begin their roles as soon as possible.
The first meeting of the new Devon County Council is scheduled for Thursday, 22 May, when appointments to committees, chair positions and cabinet roles will be confirmed.
Devon County Council will now update its website with the contact details of the new councillors, along with information on how to reach them.