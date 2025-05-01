Voters across England will cast their ballots in local elections today, with more than 1,600 council seats in contention. In Devon, all 60 seats on Devon County Council are up for election, meaning a party would need to win at least 31 to secure a majority and take overall control.
If no party wins a majority, the council is considered to be under 'no overall control' (NOC) - commonly known as a hung council. In this situation, parties may seek to form coalitions or agreements to govern under a multi-party rule. Alternatively, the council can operate a minority administration led by the largest party, subject to cooperation from others.
Local elections in England use the First Past the Post system, where the candidate with the most votes in each division wins. In a hung council, parties may negotiate coalition deals or operate as a minority administration.
This week, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported that Ed Hill, Chairman of the Reform UK branch in Exeter, said there could be circumstances where his party would consider collaborating with the Conservatives.
“We could consider entering a coalition if Reform UK had the majority share or secured major commitments to serious reform,” he said.
“The Conservatives’ long track record of mismanaging public funds in Devon means we could not support a Conservative-led administration without significant changes.”
Reform UK currently holds no seats on Devon County Council, but is fielding candidates in all 60 divisions this year.
The Green Party has also expressed openness to a coalition. Jacqi Hodgson, a Green candidate in Totnes and Dartington, said:
“[A coalition] is something we would consider as we always look to how we can best cooperate to serve the public. There’s no point being a small and isolated party which doesn’t work with anyone, so it would be strongly on the cards.”
Labour is taking a different stance. Liz Pole, a spokesperson for Labour in Devon, said the party was focused on winning enough seats to take control of County Hall.
“Labour doesn’t do coalitions with other parties so I don’t imagine that will be on the table,” she said.
“But if there was a minority administration, or if there was no party with overall control after the election, then we may talk to council officers about trying to form a cabinet.”
A shared cabinet is when two or more political parties agree to govern together by dividing cabinet positions between them. Each party typically takes responsibility for certain policy areas, and decisions are made collaboratively under a joint administration.
Currently, the Conservatives hold 38 of the 60 seats on Devon County Council. The Liberal Democrats have 9, Labour holds 6, the Green Party has 2, and there are 5 independents.
Caroline Leaver, the leader of the Liberal Democrat group at County Hall and candidate for Barnstaple South, said the party’s focus is “to win as many seats as possible.”
“When we know the results, then we can start the process of thinking about what may need to be done [if no single party has overall control],” she added.
Polling stations are open from 7 am to 10 pm today 1 May.
Here is a full list of the candidates in the South Hams that are standing for election to Devon County Council.
Bickleigh and Wembury
- Tony Carson – The Conservative Party Candidate – Bickleigh and Wembury
- Peter Gold – Reform UK – Bickleigh and Wembury
- Laurel Lawford – Liberal Democrats – Bickleigh and Wembury
- Denis Parsons – Labour Party – Bickleigh and Wembury
Dartmouth and Marldon
- Colin Chapman – Labour Party – Dartmouth and Marldon
- Lucinda Ellicott – Reform UK – Dartmouth and Marldon
- Jack Edward Neil Garner – Green Party – Dartmouth and Marldon
- Jonathan Denis Hawkins – The Conservative Party Candidate – Dartmouth and Marldon
- Simon John Rake – Liberal Democrats – Dartmouth and Marldon
Ivybridge
- Victor James Abbott – Liberal Democrats – Ivybridge
- Lance Peter Austen – The Conservative Party Candidate – Ivybridge
- Susan Louise Clarke – Labour Party – Ivybridge
- Andy Dennett – Reform UK – Ivybridge
- Andrew Robert Pratt – Green Party – Ivybridge
- Tony Rea – Independent Trade Union and Socialist Candidate – Ivybridge
- Alan Charles Spencer – Independent – Ivybridge
Kingsbridge
- Julian Brazil – Liberal Democrats – Kingsbridge
- Goncalo de Sousa – Reform UK – Kingsbridge
- Wayne William Grills – Labour Party – Kingsbridge
- Helena Penfold – The Conservative Party Candidate – Kingsbridge
- Anna Presswell – Green Party – Kingsbridge
Salcombe
- Miriam Clare Boyles – Green Party – Salcombe
- Samantha Dennis – The Conservative Party Candidate – Salcombe
- Amanda Jayne Ford – Labour and Co-operative Party – Salcombe
- Paul Leighton – Reform UK – Salcombe
- Louise Wainwright – Liberal Democrats – Salcombe
South Brent and Yealmpton
- Jen Burdett – Reform UK – South Brent and Yealmpton
- Richard Hosking – The Conservative Party Candidate – South Brent and Yealmpton
- Jack Stevens – Labour Party – South Brent and Yealmpton
- Dan Thomas – Liberal Democrats – South Brent and Yealmpton
- Becky Warnes – Green Party – South Brent and Yealmpton
Totnes and Dartington
- Ainsley John Charlton – Reform UK – Totnes and Dartington
- Becca Collings – Heritage Party – Totnes and Dartington
- Rick Gaehl – Labour and Co-operative Party – Totnes and Dartington
- Jacqi Hodgson – Green Party – Totnes and Dartington
- Lance Kennedy – Liberal Democrats – Totnes and Dartington
- Richard O’Connell – The Conservative Party Candidate – Totnes and Dartington
