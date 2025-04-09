Devon goes to the polls on Thursday 1 May to elect members of Devon County Council, even though the council in its current form may cease to exist soon.
The council is the only complete authority holding elections, although by-elections are taking place on the same date in Exeter.
Devon is on the brink of the biggest local government reorganisation for decades, and will almost certainly be disbanded in its current form in the next couple of years.
The government wants to streamline local authorities, which means ending the current structure in which seven district councils – and Exeter City Council – sit under the county council.
In its place will come a smaller number of larger ‘unitary’ councils such as those currently in place in Plymouth and Torbay. Conservative-led Devon County Council had asked to postpone the elections while it dealt with the shake-up, a move turned down by the government.
This Friday is the last day for voters to register, while postal vote applications must be in by 5pm on Monday 14 April. Proxy vote applications must be made by 5pm on Wednesday 23 April.
Here is a full list of the candidates in the South Hams that are standing for election to Devon County Council next month.
Bickleigh and Wembury
- Tony Carson – The Conservative Party Candidate – Bickleigh and Wembury
- Peter Gold – Reform UK – Bickleigh and Wembury
- Laurel Lawford – Liberal Democrats – Bickleigh and Wembury
- Denis Parsons – Labour Party – Bickleigh and Wembury
Dartmouth and Marldon
- Colin Chapman – Labour Party – Dartmouth and Marldon
- Lucinda Ellicott – Reform UK – Dartmouth and Marldon
- Jack Edward Neil Garner – Green Party – Dartmouth and Marldon
- Jonathan Denis Hawkins – The Conservative Party Candidate – Dartmouth and Marldon
- Simon John Rake – Liberal Democrats – Dartmouth and Marldon
Ivybridge
- Victor James Abbott – Liberal Democrats – Ivybridge
- Lance Peter Austen – The Conservative Party Candidate – Ivybridge
- Susan Louise Clarke – Labour Party – Ivybridge
- Andy Dennett – Reform UK – Ivybridge
- Andrew Robert Pratt – Green Party – Ivybridge
- Tony Rea – Independent Trade Union and Socialist Candidate – Ivybridge
- Alan Charles Spencer – Independent – Ivybridge
Kingsbridge
- Julian Brazil – Liberal Democrats – Kingsbridge
- Goncalo de Sousa – Reform UK – Kingsbridge
- Wayne William Grills – Labour Party – Kingsbridge
- Helena Penfold – The Conservative Party Candidate – Kingsbridge
- Anna Presswell – Green Party – Kingsbridge
Salcombe
- Miriam Clare Boyles – Green Party – Salcombe
- Samantha Dennis – The Conservative Party Candidate – Salcombe
- Amanda Jayne Ford – Labour and Co-operative Party – Salcombe
- Paul Leighton – Reform UK – Salcombe
- Louise Wainwright – Liberal Democrats – Salcombe
South Brent and Yealmpton
- Jen Burdett – Reform UK – South Brent and Yealmpton
- Richard Hosking – The Conservative Party Candidate – South Brent and Yealmpton
- Jack Stevens – Labour Party – South Brent and Yealmpton
- Dan Thomas – Liberal Democrats – South Brent and Yealmpton
- Becky Warnes – Green Party – South Brent and Yealmpton
Totnes and Dartington
- Ainsley John Charlton – Reform UK – Totnes and Dartington
- Becca Collings – Heritage Party – Totnes and Dartington
- Rick Gaehl – Labour and Co-operative Party – Totnes and Dartington
- Jacqi Hodgson – Green Party – Totnes and Dartington
- Lance Kennedy – Liberal Democrats – Totnes and Dartington
- Richard O’Connell – The Conservative Party Candidate – Totnes and Dartington