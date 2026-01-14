River Dart Country Park will celebrate 50 years as one of Devon’s best-loved family attractions this year, marking the milestone with a party everyone is invited to.
First opened in 1976 by Patrick Simpson, the family-run park has welcomed generations of families, schools and community groups, becoming a familiar fixture in the county’s outdoor leisure landscape. Set in the Dart Valley, the park is known for its mix of adventure play, riverside trails, outdoor learning experiences and attractions designed to encourage exploration at every age.
Over the decades, River Dart Country Park has earned consistent recognition at the Devon Tourism Awards, collecting Gold and Bronze awards across several categories and cementing its reputation as a leading visitor destination. In 2007, the park also installed a hydro-dynamic screw generator, at the time the first of its kind in the UK to be connected to the national grid.
The Simpson family legacy continues today with Patrick’s son, Mark Simpson, who became Director in 1998 and has overseen the park’s continued development. “2026 is a big one – our 50th birthday,” he said. “We look forward to celebrating this special occasion with all of our incredible visitors.”
General Manager Roger Sell said the anniversary represents more than a half-century milestone. “This anniversary celebrates our shared history, stunning environment, and the spirit of adventure that has always defined River Dart Country Park.”
Now in its fifth decade, the park remains rooted in its founding values, offering a place where families can spend a full day outdoors, combine play with learning, and create lasting memories together.
To mark the anniversary year, the park’s summer event, Picnic in the Park, will serve as the official 50th birthday celebration, bringing visitors together for a day of music, food and family entertainment.
Further special events and limited-edition souvenirs are planned throughout the year. Updates and announcements will be shared via riverdart.co.uk and the park’s social media channels.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.