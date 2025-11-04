It’s the end of the 2025 RNLI Lifeguard season.
It was a rather windy finish to the season for Senior RNLI Lifeguards Daisy, Matt and Noah but that didn’t stop the smiles.
They would like to say to say a massive thank you to their amazing Lifeguards for their incredible efforts during the season, and to all of those who have helped make this season special.
They also want to mention and thank their local emergency service colleagues who we have spent much of the season working and training with.
As they thank their emergency service partners response on the beaches now comes down to them.
With lifeguards off duty on all beaches, if you see anyone in distress on the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
