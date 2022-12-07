National Crime Agency Investigators have arrested a 57-year-old man in Plymouth on suspicion of people smuggling after allegedly using his boat to transport migrants across the Channel.
Investigators arrested the man in the Lydford area of the city on Tuesday, December 6.
He is alleged to have used a pleasure craft to transport at least ten migrants from Normandy - when on June 15, several people were seen running to waiting cars after leaving the boat as it moored at Slapton Sands.
NCA Branch Commander Matt Rivers said: “This arrest follows a lengthy investigation into an individual we think has been using his boat to bring migrants into the UK illegally.
“While transporting people in a larger boat may appear safer, it remains extremely dangerous to be making any unauthorised journey in the Channel. People smugglers pay no regard for the lives of the people they are transporting.
“Tackling organised immigration crime is a key priority for the NCA and we work to target and disrupt organised crime groups involved at each step of the route.”
The man was taken into custody to be interviewed by NCA officers on December 6.