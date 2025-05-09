Shock this morning as the popular seaside restaurant Beach House in South Milton burnt to the ground.
Devon and Cornwall Fire and Rescue received calls at approximately 5:50am reporting plumes of black smoke coming from South Milton Sands.
On arrival, fire crews confirmed the shack-styled restaurant was well alight and tackled the blaze until 11:16am.
Little remains of the restaurant - a single roof panel of the wooden structure stands, while everything else is charred beyond recognition.
Beach House Restaurant owner, Tamara Costin, explained: “It's pretty devastating, especially at the beginning of the summer.”
The National Grid had carried out a planned power cut the day before (8 May) and the area regained power the same afternoon.
“We were closed yesterday because of the planned power cut. And today we don’t have a restaurant. I sort of feel a bit numb.”
Yet in the face of adversity, Ms Costin added: “ We'll try and get some sort of popup traders so that we've got something to trade in for the summer, and then think about the rebuild.”
A somber feeling surrounds the wreckage, as the loss is felt across the community. Many locals were on site to offer condolences and support to Ms Costin, expressing how much the restaurant meant.
One local resident described the Beach House as “just one of those places - an institution”.
John Leeson, an employee at the Beach House, said how the regulars had been down in disbelief - one lady even crying at the sight of the burnt building.
“I'm quite surprised myself now I'm sitting here. You have your regulars throughout the winter all winter, and then you have a different crowd in summer, some who come every year.”
Reflecting on the mammoth task of rebuilding, a local - who has worked at the Beach House in the past, proclaimed: “It'll be probably better than it ever was in the end”. An air of optimism that was shared amongst everyone present.
Fencing has now gone up around the area and Devon Fire and Rescue ask the public not to attempt entering the premises.