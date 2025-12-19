A routine site inspection by South West Water colleagues Joe Martin and George Cane turned into an unexpected animal rescue when a young hedgehog was found stranded at the bottom of an underground storm tank.
Storm tanks are normally well-secured to keep wildlife out, but hedgehogs are surprisingly agile. They’ve been known to scale fences up to six feet high. The little creature, later named Aquarius, had apparently climbed up the safety railings and ventured into the empty tank at Blackawton near Dartmouth.
Joe Martin, Recovery & Treatment Area Manager for Wastewater Services, spotted the hedgehog during his checks. He said: “I was walking the site as part of routine checks when I spotted a small ball of spikes down in the tank. Thankfully, the storm tank was empty despite the recent rain. We improvised with a telescopic sampling pole, a bucket and a hoe to scoop him to safety.
“He looked cold and slow, so we moved him somewhere quiet and even tried feeding him worms. We contacted the charity ‘Prickles in a Pickle’ because we thought we might need some expert help.”
Joe and colleague George fashioned a temporary carrier from a cardboard box and dry vegetation and drove Aquarius to the hedgehog rescue in Stoke Fleming. The sanctuary, run from the founders’ home, cares for up to 200 hedgehogs at a time and around 1,000 each year.
Judy, co-founder of Prickles in a Pickle, said: “When Aquarius arrived, he was very cold, thin, dehydrated and wobbly. He weighed just 260g. Thanks to Joe and George’s quick thinking, he’s now doing really well. He’s doubled his weight to 540g. He has a poorly hind leg that’s improving and some internal parasites we’re treating, so he’ll be staying with us over Christmas.
“We reunited him with Joe and George recently. They’ve grown attached to the little chap and couldn’t believe how much he’d grown. Aquarius might not have survived Christmas, but thanks to these two, he will be happily fattening himself up even more.”
Prickles in a Pickle is currently fundraising to build a dedicated hedgehog hospital, which would allow the charity to move out of the founders’ home and support more rescues.
Back at Blackawton, South West Water has made the storm tank extra secure to prevent any future adventurous hedgehogs from following in Aquarius’s footsteps.
“It’s made our Christmas knowing Aquarius is on the mend,” said Joe. “He’s a tough little character, but let’s hope he’s less adventurous in future.”
Aquarius is expected to be released close to where he was found once he has fully recovered. In the meantime, he will enjoy Christmas snuggled up in his favourite hat.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.