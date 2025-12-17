Children in Class 1 and the nursery at Blackawton Primary School have been spreading festive cheer while raising vital funds for Devon Air Ambulance this Christmas.
The Early Years pupils took part in a fun-filled sponsored run around the school track, wearing Santa hats and completing a series of Christmas-themed challenges along the way. Activities included running through magical bubbles, posting parcels down a chimney, feeding a reindeer with oats and rolling snowballs, creating an exciting and memorable experience for everyone involved.
Year 5 pupils played an important role in the event by supporting the younger children, running activity stations and cheering them on throughout the course. So far, the fundraising effort has raised an impressive £223 for Devon Air Ambulance, the charity responsible for keeping two emergency air ambulances and four critical care cars operating across Devon all year round. The service is independent of government funding and relies entirely on the generosity of local communities and supporters.
The school would like to thank everyone who has donated so far and continues to support the cause. Donations can still be made via the school’s JustGiving page, with every contribution helping Devon Air Ambulance continue its life-saving work across the county.
Liam Fielding, Headteacher at Blackawton Primary School, said:“This event was a wonderful way for our youngest children to learn that even small actions can make a big difference. They had enormous fun while also supporting a charity that truly saves lives.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said: “I am incredibly proud of our young pupils at Blackawton Primary for showing such generosity and enthusiasm. Their efforts not only raise vital funds for a life-saving service but also teach important lessons about community spirit, kindness, and the impact each of us can make.”
