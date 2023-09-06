DRIVERS are being warned to allow extra time for travel following a major crash on the M5 this morning.
The motorway was has been closed in both directions following the serious collision involving two vehicles.
The northbound and southbound carriageways between junction 29 for Exeter and junction 26 for Wellington are shut leading to long delays.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the crash happened near the Devon and Somerset border at 5.30am.
The road will remain closed through the morning.
One person is reported to have been injured, said police.
Emergency services are in attendance and National Highways South West say there are lengthy delays in both directions.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: ‘One person is reported to have sustained injuries and the road remains closed whilst emergency services remain at the scene.
‘There is currently a complete closure on the M5 from junction 29 northbound and junction 26 southbound.
‘Highways are assisting with putting diversions in place and traffic within the closure will be aided to move when possible.’
Police have confirmed the road will remain closed throughout the morning while investigations take place.
National Highways said there are long delays of at least 45 minutes on the southbound approach between junction 25 and junction 26, with several miles of congestion back to Taunton Deane Services.
The northbound approach between junction 28 and junction 27 has long delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times, a spokesperson said.
Follow our live blog for the latest....