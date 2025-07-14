In the recent Ofsted inspection of Salcombe CE Primary School, inspectors concluded that leaders had taken 'successful actions’ to maintain the Good standards of education from their previous inspection - citing the school offering a nurturing, safe and happy environment with high standards of behaviour and attendance.
Carla Bennett and Heather Slater, Acting Heads of School, said: “We are proud that the report recognises the caring and inclusive ethos at the heart of Salcombe CE Primary School. Inspectors recognised that pupils are proud to be part of ‘Team Salcombe’ and noted the respectful relationships between staff and children across the school, from our two-year-olds in Nursery to our oldest pupils.
Our SAIL values of Service, Aspiration, Integrity and Love were described as well-known and truly lived by our children, both in their learning and in the wider experiences we offer, such as sailing, beach cleaning, and residential trips.’
The report also praises the school’s strong safeguarding arrangements, inclusive approach to supporting all learners - including those with SEND, and commitment to promoting a love of reading from the earliest stages.
Salcombe has been part of First Federation Trust, a multi-academy of 29 primary schools across Devon and Dorset, since 2009.
Paul Walker, Chief Executive Officer at First Federation Trust said: “We have worked closely with leaders at Salcombe to make improvements to the curriculum and it’s good to see recognition of these positive changes.
“Staff are highly supportive of pupils and are committed to getting the best outcomes, and we’re pleased to see strength in reading and priorisation of language and communication.”
Carla and Heather continue: “Together we will ensure all pupils experience a high-quality, ambitious curriculum that enables them to thrive. We are incredibly grateful to our families, pupils, staff and Trust for the hard work, support, encouragement and partnership they provide.”
