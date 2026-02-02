South Devon MP Caroline Voaden is launching a new series of Saturday surgeries, giving residents the chance to raise concerns and discuss local issues with her face-to-face.
MP surgeries are a long-standing part of parliamentary life, allowing constituents to speak directly with their elected representative about matters affecting them.
The first sessions will take place on Saturday, January 7, starting in Kingsbridge and Salcombe.
Ms Voaden will be at Morrisons on Cookworthy Road, Kingsbridge, from 9.30am to 10.30am, before moving to the Co-op on Gould Road, Salcombe, between 11am and 12 noon.
The Salcombe location is weather dependent, and members of the public are advised to check Ms Voaden’s social media before travelling.
No appointment is required, and further Saturday dates and locations will be announced in the coming weeks.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.