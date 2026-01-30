Residents in Kingsbridge are being warned to be on their guard after police have received intelligence suggesting cold callers may be operating locally.
Officers are urging householders to steer clear of unsolicited tradespeople but if they are tempted to use such services they have the following advice:
- Don’t rely on posts or recommendations on social media sites or trader approval platforms without doing your own research.
- Don’t be swayed by glossy flyers or impressive websites as they may not show the trader’s own work.
- Don’t pay cash or agree to be taken to the bank or immediately transfer money before any work is started.
- Don’t be rushed into making a decision.
If you want work doing in your home or garden, make sure you:
- Get three written quotes from reputable businesses.
- Research the companies e.g. ask for references and look online.
- Ask friends and family to recommend local traders or search via Buy With Confidence at: https://orlo.uk/Kr9Yb
- Decide who to use in your own time and make sure you have confidence in their skills and abilities.
- Make sure you have the full name of the company and the person doing the work and their contact details (address, phone number, email).
- Check ID if genuine appointments have been made.
Action Fraud say reporting fraud is essential to protect yourself and others from harm.
By reporting, you increase the chances of recovering stolen funds or assets and help prevent further damage, such as repeated targeting by fraudsters.
It also allows you to secure your identity and take steps to stop criminals from using your personal details for other fraudulent activities.
On a broader level, reporting helps authorities track, investigate, and prosecute fraudsters, reducing the risk for other potential victims.
It enables law enforcement and organisations like Action Fraud to identify patterns, crack down on criminal networks, and issue warnings about common scams.
