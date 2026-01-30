A man arrested on suspicion of rape has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to an address in Kingsbridge on Tuesday, 27 January, after receiving reports of a serious sexual assault.
Specialist police resources were deployed to the area as part of the investigation, including a police helicopter, drone and dog unit, which were sighted by local residents.
A man in his 30s was located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have information or relevant footage to come forward. Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or via the Devon and Cornwall Police website, quoting reference number 50260022476.
