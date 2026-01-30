FIREARMS owners are being urged to check if their previously lawful weapon is one of five now classified as illegal.
Police forces across England, including Devon and Cornwall, will be holding a four-week firearms amnesty from February 2 for five models of side or top-venting (TVBFs) weapons manufactured by Bruni.
The following five imitation firearms can be handed in to local police station without fear of prosecution: 8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model 92 blank firing self-loading pistol; 8mm PAK Bruni BBM New Police blank firing self-loading pistol; 8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model 96 blank firing self-loading pistol; 8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model ‘GAP’ blank firing self-loading pistol and 380R (9mmK) PAK Bruni BBM ME Ranger single-action blank firing revolver.
The amnesty period is designed to enable those who purchased one of the models legally for their intended use to dispose of them safely. It also prevents potentially lethal weapons falling into the hands of criminals who may seek to convert them and pose a risk to the public.
Possession of one of the guns after the amnesty ends could result in a prison sentence of ten years.
TVBFs are legal to buy without a licence by anyone over 18 in the UK, unless they are readily convertible.
In their original state TVBFs have a fully blocked barrel and are designed to discharge only blank cartridges.
When discharged, combustion gases vent from the top of the weapon.
TVBFs are sold with at least 50 per cent of their visible surface painted a bright colour however, criminals may paint them black so they look like an original lethal purpose weapon as well as convert them to a lethal purpose firearm.
Firearms legislation has not changed; the above Bruni models were legal to own until tests concluded they were readily-convertible using common household tools and without specialist skill.
Under the Firearms Act, that means they are now classified as illegal to possess.
During the amnesty period, those handing in one of the listed Bruni-manufactured TVBFs will not face prosecution for the illegal possession and will not have to give their details.
However, the history of any live firearms handed in will be checked for evidence if its use in crime.
Chief Inspector Rob Curtis of Devon & Cornwall Police said: ‘There will be members of the public who are in possession of this type of gun that may not be aware that they have been classified as illegal, hence the Firearms Amnesty, which will take place throughout February.
‘We urge anyone who owns one of these to hand it in to their local police station.
‘Gun crime in Devon & Cornwall is very low, but we remain proactive in keeping weapons off the streets.
‘After February 27 anyone found in possession of one of the listed guns may be prosecuted.”
‘Together with our partners we continually work hard to educate people about firearms and the dangers that come with them, to ensure that gun crime doesn’t become prevalent in the future’.
Anyone with information regarding illegal firearms activity should contact police as a matter of urgency. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contact 100% anonymously via 0800 555 111.
A single report could prove vital in solving serious crimes, removing illegally-held lethal weapons, or potentially saving a life.
