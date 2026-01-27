A police search operation is being carried out in Kingsbridge this evening (Tuesday, January 27), with a helicopter seen circling the town for around 20 minutes.
Residents reported the aircraft in the area between approximately 8:30 pm and 8:50 pm, before it was stood down.
A drone was also deployed over the Wallingford Road area, along with a police dog unit, as part of the operation.
At this stage, Devon & Cornwall Police have not released any official information about the nature of the operation.
The Gazette has contacted Devon & Cornwall Police for further details and will update this story as soon as more information is confirmed.
