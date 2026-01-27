A group from Kingsbridge Care Hub enjoyed a performance of Aladdin on Saturday, January 24, at Malborough Village Hall.
The 65 regulars watched the performance by Malborough Amateur Dramatic Kids (MAD).
The MAD Group started in 1978, when the Village Hall Committee organised a fundraising concert and invited local organisations to perform ten-minute slots. That event marked the beginning of what is now the MAD Group.
Chairman of Kingsbridge Age Concern Graham Smith said: “We wanted to offer a seasonal treat to our regulars who support us all year round and running a trip to the local Pantomime seemed the perfect solution.
“For some of our party, it may have been their only trip out because the logistics of organising transport or assistance when you have limited mobility or memory loss are simply too difficult.
We took all that worry away from them so they were able to just sit back and enjoy the show knowing they were in safe hands.”
Mr Smith thanked the volunteers and Tally Ho! for looking after everyone, especially passengers with limited mobility. He also expressed his gratitude to District Councillors Denise O’Callaghan and Susan Jackson, as well as County Councillor Julian Brazil.
Graham added, “It was a true example of ‘keeping it local’ – and our 65 delighted attendees couldn’t praise the production more highly.
“For us, all the hard work and effort was made more than worthwhile seeing smiling faces and hearing their laughter.”
Kingsbridge Care Hub (formerly Kingsbridge Age Concern) is a local charity providing, support, and social opportunities for people over 55.
Located at Quay House, it offers a café, three-course lunches, home support services, and advice on benefits.
It acts as a community hub, offering activities like a Memory Club, exercise classes, and a, "Warm Space" initiative.
