One of the rarest beetle species in the UK has been found at two new sites in South Hams by the Life on the Edge project.
Two new populations of the Mediterranean Oil Beetle (Meloe mediterraneus) have been discovered at Coleton Barton, Kingswear and Little Dartmouth near Dartmouth.
They were found by local volunteers and project trainees on a night-time survey run by multi partner project Life on the Edge (LotE) led by South Devon National Landscape, and made possible with The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The Mediterranean Oil Beetle is considered vulnerable to extinction and is the rarest of the five UK oil beetle species.
The beetle was thought to be extinct for over a hundred years until it was rediscovered in South Devon in 2012.
Until these recent discoveries it was only known from two UK sites, the stretch of the South Devon coast between Bolt Tail and Start Point, and another in East Sussex.
The best way to survey for these beetles is to search at night with torches, local LotE volunteer Valerie Hall was part of the team who discovered the beetles, she said: “Small things are so easily lost, perhaps forever, unless we know they are there in the first place.”
The Mediterranean Oil Beetle can be found in areas of wildflower-rich coastal grassland that have large populations of solitary bees.
The beetles rely on the solitary bees to be able to complete their lifecycle - the beetles are brood parasites, and their larvae develop in the nests of the bees.
The presence of oil beetles is an indicator of a healthy ecosystem.
“It was quite an adventure hunting for the beetles in the dark and exciting to find them,” Valarie added.
Sam Skevington, Buglife LotE Conservation Officer said: “We are working with landowners and communities across South Devon to restore these vital wildflower-rich habitats which in turn support healthy populations of solitary bees and other threatened invertebrates.”
“It is incredible working with such dedicated and enthusiastic local people who are really keen to learn more about our native wildlife and help to make a real difference to its future.”
LotE is a multi-partner project and thanks to National Lottery players, are working to restore populations of over 30 of the UK’s rarest invertebrates and plants living along the South Devon coast between Berry Head and Wembury, including the last known colony of the Six-banded Nomad Bee (Nomada sexfasciata).
Stuart McLeod, Director of England - London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Discovering new populations of such a rare species is a remarkable milestone for the Life on the Edge project.
“This exciting discovery highlights the real impact that community-led conservation can have, making meaningful long-term impact for our natural heritage.
“These findings highlight the importance of sustained investment in habitat restoration and nature across the South Devon coast.”
Anyone who you like to make their own discovery like this, is invited to get involved with LotE at :https://tinyurl.com/2f7tyj9s
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.