The Fixy project is looking for locations in the South Hams to expand its smart tech donation network where people can drop off old electrical items.
They have just brought in 40 new secure small electrical recycling drop-off points in libraries and community spaces across Devon, Somerset, North Somerset and Dorset.
The Fixy expansion project hopes that more households in the local community will get behind its drive to recycle their electricals.
All new drop off points can be found online at Recycle Your Electricals.
The drop-off points provide a safe and convenient way for residents to donate and safely recycle unwanted devices, such as laptops, tablets and mobile phones. Every item collected will be securely wiped of data by Donate IT, a charity specialising in refurbishing and redistributing devices to tackle digital poverty. Devices suitable for reuse will be redistributed to people in need, while non-repairable items will be responsibly recycled.
This is one of over 60 UK pilots funded by Material Focus, the not for profit organisation leading the Recycle Your Electricals campaign, who have provided £100,000 to support this pilot.
The Fixy project is joining other pilots around the country in making it easier for 10 million UK residents to recycle their electricals. The project is managed by nationwide sustainability experts Resource Futures, in partnership with the South West’s leading digital inclusion charity Donate IT
Fixy hopes to collect an estimated 26 tonnes of donated smart tech devices over the next 12 months, via the new pilot. Donate IT is recruiting volunteers to help with collections, community engagement and social media promotion.
