Drivers are being warned of delays on the A385 near Totnes in Devon following an earlier incident.
The road is blocked in both directions between the A381 at Brutus Bridge Roundabout and Bridgetown Hill Roundabout.
Slow-moving traffic has been reported in the area.
The incident was first reported shortly before midday, with earlier updates also showing disruption through Bridgetown.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible and allow extra time for their journeys.
A Spokesperson for Devon & Cornwall Police said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a van on the A385, near Totnes, at around 11.15am today, Monday January 26. No injuries have been reported.”
The road is still blocked while emergency services are at the scene. The incident is still ongoing.
