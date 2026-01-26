THE continued recent battering of the South West by Atlantic low-pressure weather fronts is showing no signs of a let up - with the imminent arrival of the newly named Storm Chandra.
The Met Office, which has named the storm has said that Chandra will arrive with another deluge of rain and wind — which it says is likely to lead to flooding and disruption as it makes land fall on ground already saturated with the recent rain.
It has issued a number of weather warnings for the South West, with both amber and yellow warnings in place for rain as well as a yellow weather warning for wind.
Beyond Storm Chandra, the weather picture is set to remain unsettled.
Steve Willington, chief forecaster at the Met Office said: “Unsettled conditions will continue through the week, with a combination of rain, brisk winds and some further hill snow, particularly in northern areas where colder air remains in place. While many areas will see typical late January conditions, there is enhanced potential for some impactful weather on Monday night into Tuesday. We encourage people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings as details evolve.”
Amber weather warning: Rain
Times: 5pm on Monday, January 26 until 9am on Tuesday, January 26.
Areas affected: South East Cornwall, Plymouth, South Hams, Mid and East Devon, Somerset.
This weather warning supersedes the yellow weather warning issued for these areas during the times of the amber weather warning.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Storm Chandra will bring persistent rain, heavy at times, later Monday and overnight before steadily clearing northeastwards on Tuesday morning. 30 to 50 mm rainfall is likely widely, with 60 to 80 mm across some higher ground, especially south Dartmoor. Falling on saturated ground, this is likely to lead to flooding and disruption, particularly on Tuesday morning. Strong southeasterly winds are also expected.”
Yellow weather warning: Rain
Times: 1pm on Monday, January 26 until 10am on Tuesday, January 26.
Areas affected: South West England and South Wales (including all of Cornwall, Devon and Somerset).
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Storm Chandra will bring outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, across parts of southern and southwest England as well as southern and mid Wales from Monday afternoon, through Tuesday morning before clearing to heavy showers later on Tuesday.
“Rainfall totals are expected to reach 20 to 30 mm widely, with 50 to 80 mm likely across higher ground, especially Dartmoor, Exmoor and Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons).
“With wet conditions prior to this period, the rain will fall onto saturated ground, accentuating flooding impacts in places. Strong southeasterly winds are also likely.”
Yellow weather warning: Wind
Times: 1pm on Monday, January 26 until 10am on Tuesday, January 26.
Areas affected: Cornwall, Torridge, North Devon
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “South to southwesterly winds, associated with Storm Chandra, will become very strong during Tuesday morning with peak gusts typically of 50 to 60 mph inland and 60 to 70 mph along exposed coasts. There is a small chance of gusts up to 80 mph for parts of the Isles of Scilly and Pembrokeshire. Winds should gradually ease later in the afternoon.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.