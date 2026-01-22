Devon Baroque Orchestra is set to begin its 2026 season with a concert in Dartington featuring a programme of well-known baroque works.
The concert, titled Spotlight on Strings, will take place at Dartington Great Hall at 3pm on Sunday, March 8.
Persephone will also perform Bach’s Violin Concerto in A minor and feature in Vivaldi’s Concerto for Violin and Cello.
Other pieces in the programme include ‘Delirium Amoris’ for string orchestra by Muffat, Vivaldi’s Concerto for four violins and strings and it will end with the delightful Handel Concerto Grosso Op 6 no 7.
In 1999 a group of professional string players invited Margaret Faultless to Devon to direct a workshop devoted to Baroque performance style.
Devon Baroque was formed as the result and is now a highly respected chamber orchestra, performing on period instruments, with a reputation for exuberant and polished performances of Baroque repertoire.
Devon Baroque, now an important addition to the artistic landscape of the South West, has given over 120 concerts in cathedrals, churches, concert halls and private venues. It has worked with international soloists such as Emma Kirkby, Michael Chance and Sebastian Comberti and helps to promote young musicians at the start of their careers. Devon Baroque also collaborates with vocal ensembles and choirs.
In addition to performing the more well-known repertoire, Devon Baroque aims to introduce less familiar and rarely heard music to our audiences.
As the snowdrops break through the earth in the borders of Dartington, come and listen to what will prove to be a feast for the senses performed by the only professional baroque orchestra in the South West peninsula.
Devon Baroque then perform at Exeter Cathedral on Sunday, March 29, at 4pm, accompanying the Cathedral Choir and soloists in a performance of J S Bach’s St John’s Passion.
