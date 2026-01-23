An exceptionally rare Tudor map of Kingsbridge has been acquired by South West Heritage Trust.
The hand-drawn map, dated 1586, will now be made publicly accessible for researchers at the Devon Heritage Centre in Exeter, after spending more than four centuries in private ownership.
The purchase was supported by a grant of £17,691 from the Friends of the Nations’ Libraries, with additional funding from the Friends of Devon Archives.
The 16th-century document is expected to strengthen Devon’s historical record and provide new opportunities for research into the county’s Tudor past.
Scott Pettitt, head of Devon Archives and Local Studies, said contemporary visual depictions of provincial towns from the Elizabethan period were “remarkably scarce”.
“While several well-known depictions of London, Oxford and Cambridge survive, illustrations of smaller towns from this era are seldom found,” he said.
“We are delighted that this important piece of Devon’s past will now be preserved and made accessible for everyone, from academic researchers to local historians and the wider community.”
Geordie Greig, chair of Friends of the Nations’ Libraries, said estate maps from the 16th century were extremely rare.
“This sort of view is even rarer. This is an exceptional example,” he said. “It is a triumph for South West Heritage Trust to have acquired it, and we were delighted to help to secure the map for the people of Devon.”
Devon County Councillor Simon Clist thanked the organisations involved for their support.
“This acquisition is not only a remarkable piece of history but also a vital step in preserving Devon’s rich heritage for future generations,” he said. “By safeguarding such treasures, we ensure that the stories, culture and identity of our region remain accessible and celebrated.”
The map, measuring 41cm wide by 48.5cm high, has remained in outstanding condition and retains much of its original colour.
It includes detailed depictions of key features of Tudor Kingsbridge, including the parish church, a pillory, and the Cheape House, a central building on the town’s main street where the manor court was held until its demolition in 1796.
The document maps land belonging to Sir John Petre, the lord of the manor, and is believed to have been commissioned by him.
The Petre family was a prominent family in Devon’s history. Sir John’s father, Sir William Petre, served as Secretary of State under Henry VIII, Edward VI and Mary I.
The map will complement the substantial Petre family archive already held at the Devon Heritage Centre, which spans from the 12th to the 19th centuries and includes manorial records and title deeds relating to the family’s Devon estates.
