Totnes Neighbourhood Policing Team are appealing for witnesses to a robbery which occurred on Sunday, 25 January.
The incident took place between 11:40 and 11:45 at Holland and Barrett on Fore Street, Totnes.
It is alleged that two males entered the store, assaulted a female member of staff and stole items before then ran away.
If you witnessed this incident, or have any information that may assist the investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 50260020477.
