Totnes Caring has recently said goodbye to one of its longstanding volunteers after 13 years of dedicated service.
Susie Creak volunteered with the Totnes Caring Minibus, helping to transport clients to and from the Memory Café on Thursday afternoons.
Spokesperson Caroline Godwin said: “Totnes Caring will miss Susie greatly, she has been a hugely valued and popular member of the volunteering staff at the Memory Café and that she will be greatly missed by clients, helpers and staff alike.
“We very much hope that she will come back to visit.”
Totnes Caring is keen to recruit more minibus drivers — which does not require a special driving licence — as well as volunteer assistants. Anyone interested is encouraged to get in touch on 01803 865684.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.